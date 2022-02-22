EC Revises Guidelines For 2022 Elections; Lifts 50% Cap On Political Rallies And Roadshows

As the country is witnessing a considerable decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, February 22, further revised its guidelines for the 2022 Assembly elections, relaxing the restriction of 50% capacity at meetings, rallies, and roadshows of political parties and candidates. However, other existing restrictions will continue to operate.

In an official press release, the EC stated, "Now the Commission has allowed the Political parties/candidates to hold their meetings and rallies subject to SDMA regulations. Restriction of using only 50% capacity of space has been relaxed. Commission has also allowed Road Shows subject to SDMA regulations and with prior permission of district authorities."

On February 12, the ECI had relaxed the restrictions on election campaigning by revising the campaign timings to between 10 am and 6 pm from 8 am to 8 pm.

Earlier, due to the then surge in COVID-19 cases, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8.

Here's the list of other existing guidelines

Political parties/candidates may campaign from 6 am to 10 pm following all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA)

Pad Yatra consisting not more than the permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with the prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed

All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate

Assembly Elections 2022

The voting for the remaining phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. While the polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa has been completed, the two-phased Manipur elections shall take place on February 28 and March 5. The results for all four states will be declared on March 10.