Election Commission May Allow Physical Rallies In 5 Poll-bound States For 1 Week: Sources

In a relief to major political parties, Election Commission (EC) is likely to allow physical campaign rallies in five poll-bound states for a week, report sources on Monday. Sources added that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, who is currently reviewing the poll ban virtually, has agreed to a one-week exemption after talking to health officials. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab go to the polls between February 10 and March 7. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.

EC likely to exempt physical rallies for 1 week

The Commission may provide a 1-week relaxation in rallies and roadshows based on strict compliance of Covid-19 protocol and deciding the number of people attending the rallies, stated sources. Moreover, Health Ministry officials told the commission that the cases of COVID-19 are decreasing each day and that vaccination is being done rapidly in the electoral states. The Commission will issue instructions after meeting with Chief Electoral Officers and top administrative officers of five states, stated sources. PM Modi is set to address his first virtual UP rally at 4:30 PM.

Previously, the Election Commission extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, 2022. According to the revised order of the EC, no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally, and procession shall be allowed till the end of January. On the other hand, relaxations for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 has been permitted from January 28, and for Phase 2 from February 1. The number of persons allowed in door-to-door campaigning has also been increased from 5 to 10. EC has also banned all exit polls till March 7.

Poll campaigns

In UP, BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army has allied with 35 smaller parties to contest on all 403 seats.

In Punjab, the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. In Uttarakhand, BJP faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat and an emerging AAP which has fielded Col. Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face. In Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress.