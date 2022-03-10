Election Results 2022: BJP To Sweep UP, Goa, U'khand; AAP Bags Punjab; Top 10 Developments

Counting of votes is underway in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand where Assembly Elections were held between February to March this year.

As per the latest trends, BJP has already crossed halfway-mark in UP, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. In Goa too, BJP remains the single-largest party with an early lead in 20 out of 41 seats. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party is set to form its maiden government in Punjab winning 91 seats out of 117 seats.

Here are the top 10 developments.

From Capt Amarinder to Sidhu & Badals: Bigwigs trail AAP in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal is trailing by a margin of 10,526 votes from the Jalalabad seat. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is trailing by 3,376 votes in Amritsar East has conceded defeat.

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi is trailing on both seats - by 1,980 votes in Chamkaur Sahib and by 10,000 votes in Bhadaur. Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh lost from Patiala

AAP triples vote share in Punjab

Punjab will see a new government henceforth as Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has registered a landslide victory by bagging 91 out of 117 seats in total. Notably, AAP had only won 20 seats in its debut in the 2017 Punjab elections. While the AAP has tripled its vote share within 5 years, the Indian National Congress (INC) lost a 15% vote share in Punjab.

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi to resign tomorrow

As Congress' abysmal performance becomes evident in the Punjab Elections 2022, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is set to tender his resignation on Friday, March 11. Channi, who took over as the CM after Amarinder Singh stepped down, filed his candidature from two constituencies - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur - and is said to be trailing in both the seats.

Congress' UP vote share collapses to 2%

As BJP retains its position as the single-largest party and the SP emerges as the second largest with 258 and 112 seats respectively, the Congress in UP has been pushed to a meagre 2% vote share.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's fierce campaigning failed to make a mark as the party was restricted to a single seat.

SP loses but gains 10% vote share

Even as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party appears to be losing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, it has made significant gains of 10% vote share. The SP's total vote share has now risen to 31% as the party leads 112 seats, denting BJP's ambitions to cross the 300-mark.

Meanwhile, Mayawati's BSP witnessed a major loss of 10% vote share as it managed to win only three seats.

BJP betters voteshare in Manipur; CM N Biren Singh wins Heingang seat

As the counting of the votes for the Assembly elections in Manipur state is currently underway, incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh of BJP registered a thumping victory from the Heingang constituency against Congress rival P Sharatchandra Singh by a margin of 17,000 votes.

The ruling BJP which decided to contest solo in the northeastern state this time is leading in 28 seats, while the Congress is ahead in nine seats.

Manipur: Congress vote share cut to half; alliance with NPP likely

Once the single-largest party in Manipur, Congress lost half of its vote share in the 2022 Assembly election. Presently, the BJP is leading on 19 seats while the Congress has been restricted to three seats. The NPP is leading on 11, as per latest trends. As vote counting progresses in Manipur, Congress has announced a post-poll alliance with NPP.

Uttarakhand: BJP maintains 44% vote share; Harish Rawat loses

The ruling BJP is far ahead of the Congress in Uttarakhand with its party candidates leading in 48 out of the total 70 seats. Having crossed the majority mark, BJP is looking at a comfortable victory in the elections, though Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing in the Khatima seat. In a grave loss to Congress, former CM Harish Rawat has been defeated by BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht from the Lalkuan seat by a margin of over 14,000 votes.

BJP betters Goa vote share; CM Pramod Sawant stakes claim

The BJP is eyeing a second term in Goa as it gained an early lead in 18 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections. According to top BJP sources, the party is confident of getting a simple majority and oath-taking is likely to take place on March 14. Moreover, incumbent Goa CM Pramod Sawant wins in Sanquelim after a tough fight

MGP makes dent in Goa with a 7% vote share

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak, which was fighting alongside Trinamool Congress has decided to break away from the alliance and form a coalition government with the BJP. As per latest trends, the MGP has gained a lead in three seats with a 7.8% vote share.