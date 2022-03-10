Election Results 2022: Shiv Sena Says 'Congress Lost Badly, BJP Managed Elections Well'

With the results of polls becoming clearer as the counting of votes continues in five states, Shiv Sena congratulated the parties that have neared victory in the 2022 Assembly elections. As BJP continues to lead from over 270+ seats in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath is looking forward to a second term as chief minister. While in Punjab, the ruling Congress has been decimated by the Aam Aadmi Party as they are likely to get over 90+ seats, marking a historic win.

Congratulating the winners, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut appreciated the BJP for their ‘efficient election management.’ He further denounced Congress for their poor performance and claimed that they failed to manage elections in Punjab and their performance was poor in Punjab.

He further stated that AAP had emerged as a prominent option for the people of Punjab and therefore, they have taken over Congress’ place. While speaking about their performance in Uttar Pradesh, Raut stated that they haven’t performed as well as they expected. Shiv Sena has placed 10 candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022. Shiv Sena has also failed to leave a significant mark in Goa.

Congress party has lost badly in these elections. We didn't get the expected results. In Punjab people got another option and elected AAP. BJP's win is a victory of their election management too: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on assembly election results pic.twitter.com/T8D0Luz5uk — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Overall, as of now, the BJP is leading in three states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand, while Punjab has been swept by the Aam Aadmi Party and the fight is very close in Goa, but the BJP is on an advantage in the coastal state as well.

Congress concedes defeat

Besides, Congress has accepted the humiliating defeat. Accepting defeat in the Elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India."

Apart from this, Debutante Trinamool Congress (TMC) also accepted defeat in Goa Election 2022, and in a statement said “it will continue to serve the people of Goa."

"We commit ourselves to work harder to earn the trust and love of every Goan," tweeted TMC Goa. Meanwhile, celebrations began at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) office in Panaji following official EC trends that stated the party to has won five seats and is leading on 15 in the 40 member Assembly.

