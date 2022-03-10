Election Results: Priyanka Gandhi Accepts Defeat, Promises To Work With 'positive Agenda'

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accepting her party's defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, conveyed a message to her party workers and people via Twitter, saying that the vote of people and their mandate is paramount in a democracy.

Describing the efforts that her party put in during the elections she said, "Our workers and leaders worked hard, formed the organisation, fought for the issues of the people." Later in her message, she agreed that her perseverance could not be converted into votes and hence the grand old party saw the face of defeat.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added that the Congress party will continue to work with a "positive agenda" and will continue fulfilling the responsibility of a promising opposition with full honesty.

लोकतंत्र में जनता का मत सर्वोपरि है। हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं ने मेहनत की, संगठन बनाया, जनता के मुद्दों पर संघर्ष किया। लेकिन, हम अपनी मेहनत को वोट में तब्दील करने में कामयाब नहीं हुए।



Congress's performance in all 5 states

In the Uttar Pradesh election where the Congress Party contested on all 403 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly after a real long time under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi and her slogan 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' lost as the party could manage to garner just two seats in the biggest state of the country. Similarly in the northeastern state Manipur, the party could manage to win four assembly seats.

The maximum hopes the Congress party had were from the northern states of Punjab and Uttarakhand. In the Uttarakhand elections where no party has ever retained power since the state was formed in 2000 due to a high anti-incumbency factor, the saffron party managed to break the jinx and got reelected with a thumping majority of 47 seats in the 70 member Assembly, while their major opposition Congress, under the leadership of former CM Harish Singh Rawat, could manage only 19 seats.

Punjab where the party was in power and had the responsibility to win back the state after a political fiasco where sitting CM Amrinder Singh was forced to resign and Charanjeet Singh Channi was introduced just before the Assembly elections, failed to do so. The Aam Aadmi Party who made Bhagwant Mann their CM face swept the elections with a 92 seat majority in the 117 member Assembly. The Congress could manage only 18 seats while trying to retain power.

In Goa, the party gave a neck to neck fight to the BJP, but the saffron party emerged as the single largest party, with Congress winning 12 seats.