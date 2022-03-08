Elections 2022: Deepender Hooda Confident Congress Winning 4 States With Clear Majority

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda rejected exit poll predictions and avered that the Congress will return to power in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab. He also said that Congress will play an active role in forming the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Slamming the BJP-ruled Centre, Hooda said, "We are sure that in all five states, people have voted against an arrogant Central Government in Delhi. Congress will form the Government on its own in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa."

The Congress MP also expressed confidence in the formation of a Congress supported Government in Uttar Pradesh. "There will be a change in UP and Congress will play a significant role in it," he said.

Congress has appointed Hooda and Rajeev Shukla as special observers for the Assembly elections in Punjab. This Monday, the Uttarakhand Congress deputed Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda as its special observer. With exit polls predicting a close fight in the state, Hooda has been given the responsibility to discuss the post-poll scenarios.

Hooda on Tuesday, March 8, discussed the election strategy in Uttarakhand as the party heads towards the counting day on March 10. Hooda held deliberations with Uttarakhand's INC Incharge, Devender Yadav; Harish Rawat, Former Chief Minister Uttarakhand & CWC Member, AICC; Pritam Singh, Leader of Opposition, Uttarakhand; and Ganesh Godiyal, President, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee.

Exit Poll Predictions

Uttarakhand

The Exit Polls on Monday predicted a neck-and-neck fight with some polls predicting a pole position for the BJP. Some polls have predicted that Congress could perhaps cross the halfway mark and have an upper hand. Overall, Uttarakhand is expected to see a strong battle between the Congress and the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh

BJP is heading for a clear majority as per every exit poll for Uttar Pradesh. The two-third majority mark in the 403 seat UP assembly is 202 and the BJP along with its allies is expected to clear the mark easily.

Manipur

The Exit polls are divided for Manipur's 60 seat assembly. Some have given a clear edge to the BJP while others say the party might fall short of the half-way mark.

Goa

The 40 seat Assembly is heading for a hung assembly with some polls predicting BJP to be the single largest party and others giving Congress an upper hand.

Punjab

After Delhi, almost all exit polls predict AAP is set to form the government with a landslide victory in Punjab.