Elections 2022: EC To Review Ban On Physical Rallies On Jan 31 As COVID Cases Fall

The Election Commission on Sunday confirmed that the poll conducting body will hold a review meeting on Jan 31, Monday to deliberate on the extension or suspension of the currently placed ban on holding physical political rallies and roadshows in view of the COVID-19 surge.

The meeting will be held virtually at around 11 am on Monday. Chief Electoral Officers and Health Secretaries of the poll-bound states- UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are likely to attend the meeting. The poll body will take the COVID-19 situation in the respective states into consideration before making any decision.



Apart from this, it is noteworthy that the COVID-19 data had suggested that the third wave of COVID-19 in the country has gone past its peak and the COVID curve has started to slump down, with a gradual decrease in the daily cases observed over the past week.

Besides, on Saturday, Election Commission banned all exit polls related to the upcoming Assembly elections. The conduct of exit polls, their publication in print or electronic media, or their publicity has been outlawed from 7 a.m. on February 10 to 6.30 p.m. on March 7.

The meeting will be held tomorrow, as the poll body had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, on Jan 22. No roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally, and procession was permitted by the EC till the end of January. On the other hand, relaxations for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 were announced. The Phase -1 candidates were permitted to conduct the aforementioned activities from January 28, and Phase 2 candidates were allowed from February 1 onwards. Besides, the number of persons allowed in door-to-door campaigning was also increased from 5 to 10.

2022 Assembly elections

Polling in Uttar Pradesh's 403 constituencies will take place in seven phases starting February 10. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Punjab with 117 constituencies will vote in a single phase on February 20. Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes for all assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10.



Image: PTI