Elections 2022: Election Commission Extends Ban On Rallies & Processions Till February 11

The Election Commission for India (ECI) on Monday extended the ban on road shows, pad-yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions till 11 February 2022. However, the ECI has announced relaxation in numbers permitted for physical public meetings, indoor meetings and door to door campaigning.

Instead of 10 persons, now 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door to door campaigns. Moreover, physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates will be allowed in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 persons.

The decision was taken after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held a comprehensive review of the present situation of COVID-19 infection as well as the vaccination status in the five poll-bound states; Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

EC's revised guidelines

No roadshows, Pad-yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions shall be allowed till 11 February 2022.

Commission has now decided to allow physical public meetings of Political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 persons (instead of existing 500 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from 1 February 2022 for all phases.

The Commission has also enhanced the limit for door to door campaigns. Instead of 10 persons, now 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door to door campaigns. Other instructions on door to door campaigns will continue.

The Commission has now granted relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA.

Political parties and contesting candidates shall ensure the compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour & guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections.

It shall be the responsibility of the DEO concerned to identify and to notify the designated spaces in advance for the aforesaid purposes.

All remaining restrictions as contained in the Revised Broad Guidelines for Conduct of Elections, 2022 issued on 8 January 2022 shall continue to operate.

Assembly Elections 2022

In its previous order, dated January 22, the ECI had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31. No roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally, and procession shall be allowed till the end of January, it had stated. On the other hand, relaxations for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 was permitted from January 28, and for Phase 2 from February 1. The number of persons allowed in door-to-door campaigning was increased from 5 to 10.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh's 403 constituencies will take place in seven phases starting February 10. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Punjab with 117 constituencies will vote in a single phase on February 20. Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies, and Goa with 40 constituencies, will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes for all assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10.