Elections Results 2022: Nitin Gadkari Hails PM Modi As BJP Wins Four Of Five States

With the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) winning in four states out of five in the recently conducted Assembly Election, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP candidates- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister praised PM Modi by saying that it is under his leadership, that these Chief Ministers have "put their stamp on all-round development."

Taking to Twitter, Gadkari wrote in Hindi, "Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, people have put their stamp on all-round development. These results have made it clear that our double engine government has lived up to the hopes and aspirations of the people. @myogiadityanath @pushkardhami @DrPramodPSawant @NBirenSingh #BJPAgain."

Gadkari also added that under PM Modi's leadership, citizens are 'free from fear, hunger and terrorism'. He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, free from fear, hunger and terrorism, we will move forward on the highway of development with everyone together. @BJP4Goa @BJP4Manipur @BJP4UP @BJP4UK #BJPAgain."

BJP wins 4 states; AAP sweeps Punjab

In the Punjab Elections, the AAP is all set to form a government with the ruling Congress being reduced to less than 20 seats.

The BJP is also likely to form the government in Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa. In the UP Elections 2022, CM Yogi Adityanath has won an unprecedented 2nd term as Samajwadi Party failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power.