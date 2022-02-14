Even Akhilesh Doesn't Want Azam Khan Out Of Jail, Will Threaten His Seat: Yogi Adityanath

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Yadav does not want party MP Azam Khan to be released from prison as it would pose a threat to his position as party President.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Adityanath said, "Even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of prison because his (Akhilesh Yadav's) position will be in danger."

In the recent hearing, the Supreme Court had denied relief to Azam Khan, who had sought interim bail to campaign in ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Khan, who is contesting from the Rampur assembly seat, has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 over several cases registered against him.

Yogi Adityanath also slammed Akhilesh Yadav for linking the court judgment with the BJP government. "The state government has nothing to do with them. It is the work of courts to grant bail and not that of state governments. The state government only answers what has been asked by the court. It is wrong to link it with state government; it is like tampering and manipulating facts," he said.

CM Yogi reacts to 'Thoko Raj' allegations

On the allegations of Opposition regarding 'Thoko Raj' under the BJP government in UP, the Chief Minister said that every person who is a danger to the security of the state should fear the law.

Drawing a comparison between previous governments and the BJP, he said, "This is the difference between the governments before 2017 and the BJP; earlier, the state would witness riots every 3-4 days, curfews would continue for months. Anarchy was at its peak. There was hooliganism."

"Today, in the past five years, there has been no riot, no curfew in the state. Businessmen and women aren't killed. Today, Kanwar Yatra takes place with all pomp and show; it isn't only a mark of respect to the religion, but also gives a sense of security to the people," he added.

The second phase of polling for the state Assembly began today. Altogether 55 Assembly constituencies are going to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun, and Shahjahanpur.

(With inputs from ANI)