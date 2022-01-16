Former Congress MLA Imran Masood, who had jumped ship to join Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, is now set to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), sources have informed Republic Media Network on Sunday. According to sources, Masood's decision comes after he was denied a ticket by the Samajwadi Party to contest from the Behat seat. He had joined the Samajwadi Party after leaving the Congress on January 12.

Earlier on Tuesday, an FIR was filed against Imran Masood and 10 others for chairing a party meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur without prior permission. In addition, they also violated COVID-19 protocols and Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The case was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Imran Masood confirms he is joining Samajwadi Party

Earlier, Imran Masood had confirmed that he will be joining Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. He asserted that the main fight for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is between Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had also informed that he will meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with his supporters.

"Current political circumstances indicate that there is a direct fight between BJP & Samajwadi Party in UP... I will hold a meeting with my supporters tomorrow & then seek time from Akhilesh Ji," Masood said speaking to the media

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

The high stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are set to be held in seven phases. The polls for the 403-member legislative Assembly will commence from February 10 and end on March 7. The polling for the first four phases will be held on February 10, 14, 20 and 23 respectively, while the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7. Meanwhile, the counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP secured an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House while the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance managed to win 54 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party was limited to 19 seats.

For the 2022 polls, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with top BJP leaders, has hit the campaign seeking re-election with former CM Akhilesh Yadav, who has been making efforts to make a comeback in the state by allying with smaller parties.