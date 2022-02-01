Ex-ED Joint Director Rajeshwar Singh Takes VRS; Likely To Fight UP Polls On BJP Ticket

In a big development ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, sources told Republic TV that former top ED officer Rajeshwar Singh is likely to join BJP. This comes after he publicly announced on Monday that his application for voluntary retirement had been accepted by the Centre. A BTech and PhD in policy, human rights and social justice, Singh was deputed to ED in 2007. During his tenure, he investigated multiple high-profile scams including the 2G spectrum allocation case, AgustaWestland helicopter deal, Aircel Maxis scam, Amrapali scam, Noida Ponzi scam and Gomti riverfront scam.

Moreover, he ordered the attachment of movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 4,000 crore under the PMLA. He was serving as the joint director of the ED at its zonal office in Lucknow until his retirement. In his open letter, Singh asserted, "Now, I want to venture into the domain of politics and do something new and good every day".

Indicating that his entry into BJP is a matter of time, the ex-ED officer revealed, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji and Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji have taken the resolve to make India a world power and a Vishwa guru. I shall also be a participant in this mission and contribute with conviction in this process of nation-building". As per sources, he might contest the UP polls from a seat in the Sultanpur district, where he hails from.

As my professional journey of 24 years turns to a transition today, on this occasion, I express my deep seated gratitude to the Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon HM Shri @AmitShah ji and FM Smt @nsitharaman ji, CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji, Shri S K Mishra, Director ED and 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IBXP1TaSoE — Rajeshwar Singh (@RajeshwarS73) January 31, 2022

Uttar Pradesh election

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

For the past several months, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. UP will go to the polls in 7 phases with the declaration of election results on March 10.