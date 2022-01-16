Ex-IPS Officer Asim Arun Joins BJP In Lucknow Ahead Of Uttar Pradesh Election

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Election, former IPS officer Asim Arun joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, President Swatantra Dev Singh and other party leaders. Welcoming Asim Arun to the party, Anurag Thakur said, "A person who is experienced, honest and is ideal for the youngsters is joining the BJP today. I welcome Asim Arun."

The induction ceremony took place in Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh | Former IPS officer Asim Arun joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders, in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/yGY9rKLQcY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2022

Hailing Arun, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also asserted, "BJP will move forward with his experience and more youths like him will join the party". Meanwhile, Asim Arun expressed satisfaction with joining the BJP and described the political update as a great opportunity to serve the public.

BJP releases candidates' list for Phase 1 & 2 of elections

Ahead of the much-anticipated Uttar Pradesh Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 105 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM KP Maurya. The currently ruling party has fielded CM Yogi in his Gorakhpur constituency while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight from the Sirathu seat in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10.

Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law likely to join BJP

In a political scoop ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Samajwadi Party leader Aparna Yadav the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav is expected to join the BJP. Sources informed that discussions over her induction have been going on for quite some time and the process is in the final stages. Aparna, who has openly favoured decisions of the Narendra Modi government in the past, is set to join the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev today, sources added. Aparna Yadav is the wife of Mulayam Singh's younger son Prateek Yadav.

Her induction into the BJP could turn the tables for the ruling party, which has suffered many deflections ahead of UP elections.

