In a big blow for Congress, AICC Jharkhand in-charge and ex-Union Minister RPN Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Singh revealed that he is commencing a new chapter in his political journey. In his resignation letter sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he thanked her for providing an opportunity to serve the nation and the party. As per sources, he is likely to join BJP at 2.30 p.m. today.

Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/O4jWyL0YDC — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) January 25, 2022

This development comes even as he was named as one of the star campaigners of Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. Speculation is rife that Singh might be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming polls from Padrauna - a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009, or Kushinagar.

As per sources, he is also negotiating a Lok Sabha ticket for a close family member. Sources also indicated that 4 other Congress star campaigners in UP might also switch allegiance to BJP.

Speaking to Republic TV on this development, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "It is very unfortunate if RPN Singh has resigned because he was given very important positions in the Congress party. But anyhow the high command of the Congress party will have to give serious thought while leaders are leaving the Congress one by one and joining BJP. There are certain leaders in the party who are inclined by the ideology of RSS."

He added, "It is also true that for a very long time, everybody was talking that RPN might leave the party and he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party. I do not know whether he was contacted or not. He should have been contacted, talked to in this regard. As far as BJP is concerned, they should not accuse the leadership of the Congress party. In BJP, the Cabinet Ministers in Uttar Pradesh are leaving the party and joining other parties."

RPN Singh's political career

Born on April 25, 1964, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh belongs to a royal family and has served in various positions in the Sonia Gandhi-led party, including the post of AICC secretary.

After being elected from Kushinagar in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers. During the UPA-2 tenure, he functioned as the Minister of State in Road, Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Corporate Affairs and Home Affairs. However, he faced a setback by losing successive General Elections in 2014 and 2019 from Kushinagar.