EXCLUSIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Defends Controversial Jinnah Comment, Claims 'BJP Twisted It'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav defended his controversial remarks comparing Sardar Patel and Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Thursday alleging that the BJP had 'twisted' his statement. Stoking a major row while campaigning for the UP Assembly polls in November 2021, Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that 'Jinnah fought for India's freedom' alongside stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV the former UP CM asked, "What did I say? I said all these big leaders were from one institution, yet their paths were so different. On one side was Sardar Patel who worked towards unifying the nation, and ending princely states, the other side was someone who talked about dividing the nation. What wrong did I say?"

"BJP made such a massive hue and cry, their own leader (Advani) had passed such a controversial statement on Jinnah. Sardar Patel was called an iron man because of the work he did. But the BJP always twists statements," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav's controversial statement on Jinnah

Back in November during his campaign, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah "fought for India's independence". Addressing a public rally in Hardoi, he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Jinnah in the same breath, citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place - a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

He said, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle."

Lashing out at ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav for his 'Jinnah' praise, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had condemned the insult asking how could he compare the Iron Man of India with the man who partitioned India. "You must have heard a voice that insulted India and its patriots by comparing Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with 'rashtra todak' (nation breaker) Jinnah. These are the same people who caused riots when they were in power before 2017," he said at Jaunpur.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.