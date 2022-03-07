Exit Poll 2022: How Is Exit Poll Calculated? How Is Exit Poll Conducted In India?

The seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 is concluding today. With this, the Assembly elections in five states including Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will come to an end. While Goa and Uttarakhand voted in a single phase on February 14, Punjab went to the polls on February 20. Manipur voted in two phases– February 28 and March 5. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh held elections in seven phases between February 10 to March 7.The exit polls of all the five states -Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will be released after 6.30 pm today, March 7, 2022.

How are exit polls conducted?

Several agencies carry out exit polls through the method of sampling, and in order to predict a more accurate result, some also go for a systematic sampling. The agencies ask people from different age groups, gender, caste, religion and region whom they voted for. The sample size could range anywhere between 20-25,000 voters to 7-8 lakh voters.

How are exit polls calculated in India?

The agencies conducting the exit polls usually ask voters as to who they voted for and on the basis of that, they make their final result prediction. The prediction is based on the fact that the voters have given honest answers. However, the accuracy of exit polls has been a subject of debate over the years.