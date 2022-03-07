With the voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections ending today, all eyes are now focussed on the Exit Poll Results that could hold a clue to people’s mood in five states where elections were held.

While Goa and Uttarakhand voted in a single phase on February 14, Punjab went to the polls on February 20. The hill state of Manipur voted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh held elections in seven phases between February 10 to March 7.

As per the directives of the Election Commission of India, the exit poll findings can be released only after voting concludes in all the states.

Exit Poll Results 2022: Date and time

The exit polls of all states with detailed analysis of every constituency will be released between 6 to 7 PM today, March 7 after voting concludes in Uttar Pradesh.

Exit Poll Results 2022: When and where to watch

The exit polls will be broadcast on Republic Media Network. You can also watch the exit polls on your smartphones by checking the live streaming of Republic on YouTube. You can also tune in to www.republicworld.com to track the live updates with us.

Republic- P Marq Opinion poll

Uttar Pradesh:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicted that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.

Uttarakhand:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.

Punjab:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.

Goa:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.

Manipur:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.