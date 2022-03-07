Exit Polls 2022: From Yogi's 2nd Term To AAP's Rise In Punjab, Here Are 5 Key Predictions

The Assembly elections results for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will be announced on March 10. According to Poll of Polls, BJP is predicted to retain Uttarakhand, UP and Manipur while a hung assembly could be witnessed in Goa. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forecasted to sweep the state.

Elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa took place in a single phase while elections in Manipur were two-phased. In Uttar Pradesh, polling was held in seven phases.

Five key takeaways from Poll of Polls