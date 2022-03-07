Last Updated:

Exit Polls 2022: From Yogi's 2nd Term To AAP's Rise In Punjab, Here Are 5 Key Predictions

Kamal Joshi
The Assembly elections results for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will be announced on March 10. According to Poll of Polls, BJP is predicted to retain Uttarakhand, UP and Manipur while a hung assembly could be witnessed in Goa. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forecasted to sweep the state.

Elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa took place in a single phase while elections in Manipur were two-phased. In Uttar Pradesh, polling was held in seven phases.

Five key takeaways from Poll of Polls

  • Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, breaking the 37-year-old jinx by coming to power for a second consecutive term. However, Samajwadi Party is likely to increase its seats.
  • The Poll of exit polls has predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Party. The party has already declared that Bhagwant Mann will be made Chief Minister if AAP comes to power in the state. The Congress, which has been plagued with infighting in the state unit, will be the prime opposition. 
  • While the results of the Goa Assembly election will be out on March 10, Poll of exit polls has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between BJP and the Congress-led alliance. There is also a possibility of a hung assembly in the coastal state. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also likely to open its account in the state.
  • According to Exit poll forecasts, there will be a close fight between BJP and Indian National Congress in Uttarakhand. The saffron party is likely to win 37 seats, Congress 30 and other parties three.
  • Manipur, which is currently under BJP's rule with N Biren Singh as the CM, is forecasted to come to power for a second term. In the last elections, Congress had emerged as the single largest party. However, BJP formed a coalition with the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) and Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF).
