Expelled from Congress for 6 years a day after the Uttar Pradesh election, Zishan Haider demanded the ouster of Priyanka Gandhi as the party's UP in-charge. Disciplinary action was taken against Haider who was serving as Congress' electronic media and Urdu press coordinator for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the leadership. However, he claimed to have blamed only the people close to Gandhi having roots in the Jawaharlal Nehru University for “misleading her and selling tickets”. In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he explained the rationale behind his demand.

Zishan Haider noted, "It is my appeal that blaming only the state (Congress) president for the defeat of Congress in Uttar Pradesh is absolutely wrong. When the AICC UP in-charge is Priyanka Gandhi, the entire Congress state unit knows that the state president cannot even appoint a peon of his own volition. Whenever the Congress party has lost the Assembly election, both the in-charge and the party chief have tendered their resignation."

To buttress his point, he cited the example of Digvijaya Singh and Ghulam Nabi Azad who had quit as the party's UP in-charge in 2012 and 2017 respectively. He added, "It is my appeal as a Congress worker that you should demand the resignation of Priyanka Gandhi because if Priyanka Gandhi stays as the in-charge, her same team because of which the party lost its deposit in 387 seats will continue to work. Because Priyanka Ji is not ready to sack them, I appeal to you to relieve Priyanka Ji from her responsibility in Uttar Pradesh".

Congress' drubbing in polls

In the worst-ever performance in the Uttar Pradesh election, Congress was reduced to just two seats and won just 2.33% of the popular vote. Most importantly, the party lost its deposit in 387 out of the 399 seats which it contested this time. In another embarrassment, UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu himself faced a humiliating defeat in Tamkuhi Raj.

Furthermore, the Sonia Gandhi-led party lost its government in Punjab by winning only 18 out of 117 seats. On the other hand, it also failed to take advantage of the anti-incumbency in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur as BJP romped to a comfortable victory in these states. While all party chiefs in the aforesaid states resigned on Sonia Gandhi's direction, no action was taken against the respective in-charges. As of now, Congress is in power only in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.