With assembly elections ending on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Modi government, advising people to fill up their fuel tanks before the "election offer" ends. Notably, campaigning for the last phase of polls in five states ended on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter two days before the final voting day, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Quickly get your petrol tanks full. The 'Election' offer of the Modi government is about to end". He used a picture of a petrol pump saying "Hike" with the description "Coming back soon to fuel stations near you".

It is pertinent to mention here that international oil prices rose above $111 a barrel on Friday for the first time since 2014 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. With oil marketing companies (OMCs) bearing the brunt of the surging crude oil prices, fuel rates are likely to surge soon for end consumers. The average price of crude oil was $81.5 per barrel when fuel prices were locked in in November last year.

Fuel price politics

Congress has been accusing the BJP government of stalling the hike in fuel prices during elections and raising the prices soon after the polls are over. A day ago, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP was seeking votes in Uttar Pradesh on the "basis of lies."

Addressing an election rally in Varanasi's Pindra, he said, "I will die but will never tell you that I will deposit ₹15 lakh to your bank accounts. I do not care if it makes you feel good or bad. I respect you all enough to never lie on your faces."

The seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is coming to an end on Monday and the counting of votes for all five states is slated for March 10.