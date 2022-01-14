FIR Against SP For Mega Induction Event In Uttar Pradesh Amid COVID; Pandemic Act Invoked

Hours after the mega induction of BJP rebels like Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, an FIR was on Friday lodged against the Samajwadi Party for violating Section 144 by arranging an event that saw hundreds in participation amid rising COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh. In the FIR lodged at the Gautampalli police station, the Epidemic Act has been invoked.

While announcing the date for Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission of India had taken into account the rising COVID cases not just in Uttar Pradesh but the whole of India and accordingly imposed a ban on rallies and roadshows to avoid unnecessary crowding till January 15.

"Between 8 pm - 8 am, no rallies and public meetings... this will be continued", Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had said talking about the scenario post review, adding that the maximum number of people allowed in the rallies will be as per the direction of the SDMAs. For the door-door campaign, five people are allowed at maximum.

'Election is final'

Addressing the crowd during the event, Yadav said, "This election is final. Nobody had thought that Swamy Prasad Maurya would join us along with his whole team. They have boosted our morale," he said. With the leaders from the BJP leaving the party ahead of the elections and joining the SP, the party chief said that when the Samajwadi and Ambedkarwadi have come together, no one can stop their winning the upcoming Assembly elections.

Notably, along with the former Ministers, the sitting MLAs Bhagwati Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Mukesh Verma and Brajesh Kumar Prajapati have also joined SP. Apna Dal MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh, former BSP MLA Neeraj Kushawaha Maurya, former BJP MLC Harpal Saini, former BSP MLA Balram Saini, former BJP MLA Rajendra Pratap Singh, former Minister of State Vidrohi Maurya, former Chief Security Officer Padam Singh and former Congress MLA Bansi Singh Pahadiya joined the party.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

Image: Twitter