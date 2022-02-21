FIR Filed On Akhilesh Yadav For Talking To Media Outside Polling Booth, Violating MCC

Trouble mounts for SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as UP police filed an FIR against him for interacting with reporters outside a poll-booth, after casting his vote in Saifai - violating the model code of conduct. The complaint - BJP leader Tarik Khan - has pointed out that Yadav had violated the code by rallying in front of the media just after casting his vote. An FIR has been lodged against Akhilesh Yadav in Saifai police station under sections 130 and 188 of the Model Code of Conduct.

Akhilesh Yadav booked for Election code violation

On Sunday, after casting his vote in Saifai, Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that he misunderstood the "80:20" concept. Addressing the media outside the polling station, he said 80% of people of UP are with the SP-led alliance while 20% are unhappy with the BJP, totalling 100% support to SP. The third phase of polling for the 170-seat UP Assembly was held on Sunday, in which Yadav himself was in the poll fray from Karhal.

"Baba CM did not understand the 80:20 concept. He claims that 80% is with the BJP and 20% with us. But the fact is, 80% public is with the SP-led alliance while the remaining 20% is unhappy with him. Meaning the entire 100% population supports us," said Akhilesh, targeting CM Yogi.

The SP chief claimed that the people of UP want to change the BJP government as it makes false promises like doubling farmers' income, building missiles and tanks, or expressways. He also said women are most unsafe in the state, citing the incident where a woman constable was kidnapped and found dead in the drain after days. Akhilesh Yadav claimed that by the end of Phase 4 of UP elections, the Samajwadi Party will have completed the double century. The SP-RLD has already crossed a century in the first two phases, he added.

UP elections Phase 3

On February 20, 58 Assembly seats spanning 16 districts - Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur were up for grabs. Key candidates in poll fray included - Akhilesh Yadav (Karhal), Shivpal Yadav (Jaswantnagar), Louise Khurshid (Farrukhabad), Anil Kumar Dohare (Kannauj) and Hari Om Yadav (Sirsaganj). Out of the 59 seats where Yadavs hold sway, BJP won 50 of these seats in 2017, whereas SP, BSP and Congress emerged victorious in 7, 1 and 1 seats respectively. The final voter turnout was at 61.61%.