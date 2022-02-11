Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aboard his 'campaign rath' on Friday spoke exclusive to Republic Media Network ahead of the second phase of polling in the state. He said that the double engine government of BJP is getting immense love from people.

"The double engine government of BJP is getting immense love from the people. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the double engine government has worked for security of women, better law and order, upliftment of poor and infrastructure development."

On the first phase of Assembly polls that concluded on Thursday, UP Chief Minister said that BJP got massive support from the electorate. Reacting to the Hijab row, he said that the country will be run on Constitution. "This will benefit every religious group," he said.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are taking place in seven phases. The first phase of voting concluded on Thursday, the remaining phases will take place on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

BJP govt believes in development but has bulldozers for mafia: Adityanath

Campaigning in Shahjahanpur's Kant, Cm Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the BJP government believes in development but also has bulldozers for the mafias. Attacking the opposition Samajwadi Party, he said that when Akhilesh Yadav's party was in power it only built boundary walls for graveyards.

"The BJP government keeps development on one hand and a bulldozer on the other. This bulldozer is used to run over the mafia. For this reason, women in the state are safe, and the girls are going to schools," he said, apparently referring to the authority's bulldozing of allegedly illegal properties owned by criminals.

He alleged that Samajwadi Party withdrew cases registered against terrorists, while the saffron party waive off loans of farmers. "In Shahjahanpur alone, loans of 68,000 farmers were waived," he said.