'Ghosts Will Dance At BJP's Booths': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks Yogi At Hardoi Rally; Slams BSP

Predicting a landslide victory for Samajwadi Party, ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav claimed that bhoot (ghosts) will dance at BJP's booths in the upcoming phases of the Uttar Pradesh election. Addressing a poll rally in Hardoi on Monday, the SP supremo stressed that the voters in each phase are in a race to defeat BJP by the most number of votes. Maintaining that this election will not just change the fortunes of the state but also farmers and youth, he accused BJP of speaking lies. Moreover, Yadav reiterated that UP CM Yogi Adityanath doesn't know how to use a laptop and a smartphone.

Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "When the election will reach the 5th, 6th and 7th phases, only bhooth (ghosts) will dance at BJP's booths. BJP leaders do not know that there is a 440 volt current among the people against them. The leaders whose language has changed are not able to garner the support of people."

Referring to Yogi Adityanath as "Bulldozerwale Baba", he added, "He said that Samajwadi Party leaders wake up at 12 pm. Since the day he has spoken about getting up at 12 pm, we have started keeping a watch on his house from that day itself. Sometimes, we see smoke there. Now, we are hearing that they are removing the stains of smoke. Because our CM has invited the PM."

On this occasion, he also urged people not to waste their vote on BSP citing that workers of the party had supported BJP during the Panchayat elections. The SP chief opined, "Those who are sitting on an elephant can go anywhere. Where are the gurus of those who are sitting on the elephant"? It is worth noting that SP and BSP had forged an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but BJP managed to win the maximum number of seats in UP yet again.

Akhilesh Yadav responds to BJP charge

Speaking to Republic TV after the rally, Akhilesh Yadav also weighed in on BJP sharing his pictures with SP leader Shadab Ahmed whose son Mohd Saif is one of the 2008 Ahmedabad blast convicts. On the saffron party's charge that his party is sympathetic to terrorists, he responded, "I won't say anything on those who are seeking votes on their failures. When the incident took place, who was the CM then"? The polling for the remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Moreover, the counting of votes is scheduled for March 10.