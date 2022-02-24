Campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections in Prayagraj on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat predicted the defeat of BJP in the state as well as in Uttarakhand. Taking a dig at the saffron party, Rawat contended that he will offer a plot to UP CM Yogi Adityanath to build a cottage in Uttarakhand after the party gets defeated in the elections. This was perceived as a reference to the fact that the former Gorakhpur MP was born in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Earlier too, opposition leaders have often referred to Adityanath hailing from the hill state.

For instance, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav raked up this issue at a juncture when the UP CM talked about the exodus of Hindu families from Kairana. On November 12, 2021, he told a gathering, "He (Yogi Adityanath) recalled that an exodus took place. But the reality is that if there had been no exodus of the CM from Uttarakhand, our 5 years wouldn't have been wasted. Remember the number of things SP did in 5 years. You could not go out during the COVID-19 period. This government did not provide either medicine, hospital, or oxygen".

Uttar Pradesh elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Meanwhile, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Congress and BSP are contesting solo, SP has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The counting for the remaining phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.