Ahead of the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP leader Hema Malini hit back at the Opposition's claim that temples are the only agenda of the saffron party during elections. In an interview with Republic TV, the actress-politician stated that the Ram Mandir is the culture of the BJP, while its main agenda is development. The Mathura MP asserted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has done a lot for the people in that direction.

"The temple is one of the focal points. But the agenda remains the development of UP. From the time the Yogi Adityanath government has come to power, I have had the opportunity to serve the people of my constituency. As an MP, I had big dreams for Mathura, but its beautification and development were only made possible by this government," said Hema Malini.

The BJP leader also stated that since Mathura is a religious destination with lakhs of devotees visiting the city each day, the government has undertaken several initiatives to enhance its infrastructure for the ease of tourists.

"The UP government has constituted the 'Bhraja Teertha Vikas Parishad' headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which takes special care for the development of religious destinations to boost tourism in the state. As Mathura witnesses large footfalls every day, we have worked on its beautification as well. The CM visits Mathura very often which shows that he is keen on developing the city of temples," Malini informed.

Ram Temple construction

Following the historic Ayodhya verdict in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party has supported the construction of a majestic Ram Temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram. The temple construction officially started on 5 August 2020 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for its construction at the grand Bhoomi Poojan ceremony. The Ram Temple construction is likely to impact the election dynamics in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP has an iron-clad majority of 314 seats.

Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, respectively. The votes will be counted on March 10.