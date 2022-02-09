As the war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over the Karnataka hijab row continues to escalate, Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar has now waded into the issue, aiming his gun towards the ruling BJP and levelled several allegations against the party. Accusing BJP of playing politics before the elections, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that the party only talked about hatred and religion and with the same intention has now reached Karnataka.

Speaking to Republic TV, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and an ally of Samajwadi Party, OP Rajbhar lashed out at BJP and said, "The party has always played politics before the elections. They did the same earlier at JNU and now they have reached Karnataka to instigate the hijab controversy. They wear religious glasses when the elections are near and create a controversy".

Further alleging that the BJP erupted controversy during the Delhi elections, Rajbhar stated that the Constitution has no sections which tell it spread hatred, however, the bar BJP will only talk about hatred and religion, instead of talking about education, employment, caste census, and other issues. "Every country allows every religion to have a right to practice its rituals, then why has it become controversial now before the elections and not before", he questioned.

BJP-Congress play 'blame-game' over Karnataka hijab controversy

The BJP and Congress have been loggerheads over the Karnataka hijab row attacking and blaming each other over the issue and blaming. While Congress continues accusing the BJP of instigating the students over religious matters, the ruling party has also alleged the Congress's role behind it.

Taking the matter to Twitter, the BJP Karnataka in a tweet attacked the Congress saying that it is behind the birth of the hijab row and further targetted senior advocate Devdutt Kamath who has represented the petitioners in the Karnataka High Court. It said saying that the Congress's legal cell representative is arguing in favour of hijab in the High Court which shows that the party is working towards breaking the society.

Notably, BJP's IT department in charge Amit Malviya also took to Twitter and claimed that young girls are being asked to choose hijab over education.

Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.



This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, reacting to all the allegations, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a step forward and asserted that a woman has a right to wear anything she wants because the right has been guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.