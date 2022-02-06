HM Shah Asserts UP Elections Will Be Fought On 2 Ideologies; 'to Protect Or Fight Mafia'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, February 6, stated that the forthcoming UP election will be contested by two ideologies, one who wants power to protect the mafia while the other fighting to eliminate crime in the state. Addressing a rally in UP's Amroha, the Union Minister mentioned questioned Samawaj Party President Akhilesh Yadav on perfume dealer raids and asked how is he related to the perfumer.

Taking a jibe at the opposition party's election campaign, Amit Shah said, "They are fighting elections for one caste, we are fighting to make the poor happy. They are fighting elections to protect the mafia, we are fighting to eliminate the mafia".

Referring to multi-city raids in Uttar Pradesh over alleged tax evasion that brought several perfume manufacturers linked to the Samajwadi Party (SP) under the scanner, the Union minister said " This is causing trouble to Akhilesh, who says that Modi Ji is taking revenge." He further urged the SP leader to clarify the raid to the public.

'BJP here to develop UP'

Attacking the opposition parties, Amit Shah said, "Some people are here to climb ladders as MPs. This election is not to make a Minister or MP but to take Uttar Pradesh forward and work on development projects".

He stated that the upcoming elections will decide a government that opts rule of mafia or maintenance of law.

Union Home Minister said, "Akhilesh Yadav said this is Modi's vaccine don't take it. After 1 month, he secretly took the jab. People like him who put people's lives at risk doesn't deserve to become CM".

UP BJP postpones manifesto release

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cancelled the release of the party's Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming UP elections after Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday. According to earlier reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had mentioned that the BJP would announce its polls manifesto on February 6.

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

(Image: ANI)