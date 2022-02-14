If Azam Khan Poses 'threat' To Akhilesh Yadav, CM Yogi Should Get Him Released: SP Leader

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav does not want MP Azam Khan to be released from prison as it would pose a "threat" to his position. Responding to CM Yogi's claim, SP candidate Imraan Masood said, if Azam Khan is really a threat to the SP President, then the CM should get him released at the earliest.

"If CM Yogi feels that SP president Akhilesh Yadav really doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail, then I would plead him to get Azam Khan released at the earliest. We would be very grateful," Masood told ANI. "And what fear is he talking about, after shamelessly framing Azam Sahab in a robbery case. He has made a joke out of politics," he added.

Reacting to Adityanath's 80-20 remark, the SP leader said, "He has said it rightly so, he just made a mistake. 80% of people are with us (Samajwadi Party) and 20% with them (BJP)."

Earlier today, February 14, during an interview with ANI, CM Yogi said, "Even Akhilesh Yadav doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of prison because his position will be in danger."

Akhilesh tampering and manipulating facts: CM Yogi

In the recent hearing, the Supreme Court had denied relief to Azam Khan, who had sought interim bail to campaign in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Khan, who is contesting from the Rampur assembly seat, has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 over several cases registered against him.

CM Yogi Adityanath also slammed Akhilesh Yadav for linking the court judgment with the BJP government. "The state government has nothing to do with them. It is the work of courts to grant bail and not that of state governments. The state government only answers what has been asked by the court. It is wrong to link it with state government; it is like tampering and manipulating facts," he said.

The second phase of polling for the state Assembly began today, February 14. Altogether 55 Assembly constituencies are going to the polls in the second phase, covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun, and Shahjahanpur. An overall average of 23.03% voting percentage was recorded till 1 PM in the second phase of UP elections 2020.

Image: ANI, PTI