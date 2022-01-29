'If Yogi Adityanath Becomes CM Again, I Will Migrate From UP', Avers Poet Munawwar Rana

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, eminent poet Munawwar Rana, on Saturday, said to Republic TV that he would re-locate from the state if Yogi Adityanath is re-elected as the Chief Minister. Further alleging the BJP-led regime of repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the Islam community, he implied that the past four-and-a-half years have been a period of ordeal for Muslims.

"If Yogi Adityanath becomes CM again, I will migrate from here," he said while hitting out at the regime.

"At present, the escapade trend is prevalent from Yogi to Amit Shah; the Hindus are advancing getaways. But what I am trying to say is an election is a fight between two parties, between two candidates for the ultimate goal of winning. The losing and winning are in relation to the election. But here- Abba Jaan, Pakistan, Kabaristan, Jinnah are mentioned," he continued.

Upon being reminded that Jinnah was referred to and dragged by Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "When someone mentions something, it is made a big deal and shown as an issue. Obviously, Jinnah was not Yadav, Jinnah was a Muslim, Pakistan is an Islam country. You're hurting the sentiments of Muslims in the country by making such references."

Is there no damage if they're mentioning Jinnah?

"First, look into the reason behind and the context of his (Jinnah) mention. Yadav referred to barristers and called them Jinnah," the Uttar Pradesh-based poet said.

Further, he accused the CM Yogi-led government of harbouring fear amongst the Islam community and outright said, "We've lived a subdued life for the past 4 and a half years with numerous FIRs pressed against me from one end of the state to the other."

Poet Munawwar Rana booked for comparing Taliban with Valmiki

In August 2021, an FIR was filed against Rana for allegedly drawing parallels of hardline extremists Taliban with the Valmiki community. He upheld the Talibani narrative and called them aggressive fighters but not terrorists. He claimed that the Taliban were also a part of Afghanistan and had simply freed their nation from foreign occupation.

He went ahead to make a dastardly metaphorical statement to defend the Taliban and said, "Valmiki became a God after he wrote the Ramayana, before that he was a dacoit. A person’s character can change. Similarly, the Taliban, for now, are terrorists but people and characters change."

Munawwar's comments had led to huge resentment among the people of the Valmiki Community and the ones offended had demanded strict actions against the poet for insulting the Dalits. Babasaheb Ambedkar Trust President said, "Munawwar Rana's remarks comparing God Valmiki to the Taliban have deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Dalit community. Lakhs of Hindus in India feel insulted by the careless comments made by Rana."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10.