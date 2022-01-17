'If You Campaign Against Rajnath Singh's Son, FIR Is A Must,' Says Bhupesh Baghel

Hours after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders were booked for flouting COVID-19 norms in UP's Noida, Baghel hit out at the BJP government, saying that such actions are taken against those who campaign against the son of Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the Chhattisgarh CM and others for violating safety norms while campaigning door-to-door in Noida for the upcoming assembly elections.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the senior Congress leader claimed that only four people were with him, but a crowd began to gather after seeing them. He called the "enthusiasm of people towards the Congress".

"My own security team, the police department of Uttar Pradesh, and then dozens of media companions. On top of that, the narrow streets of the village and the enthusiasm of the people towards the Congress. A total of four people were with me, but the crowd started showing up. And if you campaign against Rajnath ji's son, this will happen," he said.

Bhupesh Baghel was campaigning for Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak, who has been pitted against BJP's sitting MLA in Noida and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh in the polls.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Election

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The BJP, Congress, SP-RLD alliance & BSP have released the first list of candidates for the elections for the 403-member Assembly. Notably, Congress has been out of power in the state for more than 30 years.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 percent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

(With inputs from agency)