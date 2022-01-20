Putting all speculations to rest, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday confirmed Imran Masood's entry into the outfit with a picture that said a thousand words. Photographed alongside party chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP on its official Twitter handle remarked that their caravan was growing and the latest to join were former Congress leader Imran Masood and his comrades.

"The growing caravan of the Samajwadi Party. Former senior leader of Congress Shri Imran Masood Ji along with his comrades supported the Samajwadi Party," the caption of SP's Twitter post read.

Being treated like a 'dog' in SP: Imran Masood

Imran Masood had unofficially joined the Samajwadi Party after leaving the Congress on January 12. "Current political circumstances indicate that there is a direct fight between BJP and Samajwadi Party in UP... I will hold a meeting with my supporters tomorrow & then seek time from Akhilesh Ji," Masood said speaking to the media. However, no formal announcement of him joining SP was made either by the party or by him.

Days later, he alleged that he was 'treated like a dog, made to touch peoples' feet' in a viral video. The rebel leader was seen addressing a group of people and urging them to unite remarking that 'once the Muslims unite, people will be touching his feet'.

"Muslims unite. You Muslims, be straight. Because of you, I was treated like a dog, made to touch feet. If you become one, they will touch my feet," the man, who many believed is Masood, was heard saying in the viral video.

Thereafter, rumours were rife that a miffed Masood was going to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). According to sources, Masood's decision to 'quit' SP came after he was denied a ticket to contest from the Behat seat.

The change of parties comes ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh that are all set to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.