In 30-40 yrs, no party has formed govt in UP for 2nd consecutive time, BJP to break trend: Rajnath

Ballia, Mar 1 (PTI) No party has been able to form government in Uttar Pradesh for two consecutive terms in decades, but the BJP is set to break this trend, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing an election meeting in Rasra, he also urged voters not to fall prey to any temptations or get misled, and said that while voting, it should be kept in mind that the country is above all.

"The trend from the first phase to the fifth phase has made it clear that the voters of Uttar Pradesh are going to write a new history. In the past 30 to 40 years, no one was able to form government in the state for the second consecutive time. For the first time, the BJP is going to form its government for the second consecutive time," Singh said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said corruption cannot be removed by delivering speeches. "Corruption can be stopped by making changes in the system," the senior BJP leader said ahead of the sixth of the seven phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had with 'laachaaree' (helplessness) had said that of the 100 paise which is sent from Delhi, hardly 15 paise reaches the beneficiary, Singh said.

However, in the BJP government, the benefits of schemes are reaching beneficiaries without any corruption, he said.

Praising the foreign policy of the Narendra Modi government, Singh said that the Centre has kept the head of the country high in the world.

"Earlier, the world did not seriously listen to India, but now the world is listening to what India is saying. We will not allow India's head to bow down," he said.

He also showered praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the work done by the state government.

"Uttar Pradesh was earlier known as a 'BIMARU' state, but in the five years of Yogi Adityanath's government, it has jumped to the second spot in terms of economy," Singh said.

"Goddess Lakshmi does not come to any house riding a cycle (the poll symbol of the Samajwadi Party), elephant (the poll symbol of the Bahujan Samaj Party), nor does she come waving her hand (the poll symbol of the Congress). She comes on a lotus (the poll symbol of the BJP)," he said. PTI CORR NAV ANB ANB

