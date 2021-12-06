Last Updated:

IN PICS | PM Modi To Inaugurate Fertilizer Factory, AIIMS And RMRC In Gorakhpur On Dec 7

PM Modi will visit Gorakhpur, the home turf of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday and inaugurate a fertilizer factory, AIIMS and RMRC.

PM At Gorakhpur
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Gorakhpur on December 7

PM At Gorakhpur
PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant, the foundation stone for which was laid by him in 2016

PM At Gorakhpur
The driving force behind the revival of the plant is PM Modi's vision to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea 

PM At Gorakhpur
The Gorakhpur plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem-coated urea and will be of immense benefit for farmers of Purvanchal region and adjoining areas

PM At Gorakhpur
Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation the fully functional complex of AIIMS, Gorakhpur, which has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore

PM At Gorakhpur
PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the complex in 2016. It has been established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna

