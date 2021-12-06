IN PICS | PM Modi To Inaugurate Fertilizer Factory, AIIMS And RMRC In Gorakhpur On Dec 7

Quick links:
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Gorakhpur on December 7
PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant, the foundation stone for which was laid by him in 2016
The driving force behind the revival of the plant is PM Modi's vision to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea
The Gorakhpur plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem-coated urea and will be of immense benefit for farmers of Purvanchal region and adjoining areas
Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation the fully functional complex of AIIMS, Gorakhpur, which has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore