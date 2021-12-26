In a hilarious goof-up, Samajwadi Party's 'prachar' van was heard playing a song campaigning for the return of BJP's CM face Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. Republic Media Network has accessed visuals of the SP van which was heard blasting 'Phir aayenge Yogi Ji' (Yogi Ji will return) from its loudspeakers.

The paradox was captured on camera. The van, adorned in green and red, official colours of the Samajwadi Party featured a poster with Akhilesh Yadav and other SP leaders on it. While the banner on the van read 'UP ka hai janadesh, aa rahe hain Akhilesh (UP's mandate demands Akhilesh's return), the music blasting from the speakers suggested otherwise. The lyrics of the song, roughly translated from Hindi were "Yogi Ji will come back, Jai Shri Ram...", followed by local music beats.

The van was reportedly sponsored by Dr. Naval Kishore Shakya, state BJP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s son-in-law, who had joined the SP in 2018.

UP Elections 2022

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit and could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM. Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. RLD is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance.

Image: PTI, Republic World