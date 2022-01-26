In UP's Prayagraj, Police Lathi-charge Protesting Students; Congress & SP Slam BJP Govt

The Prayagraj Police on Tuesday cracked down on a group of students for allegedly trying to stop a train while protesting against the railway recruitment process. Although the train was not halted, the officers carried out a search operation against those who tried to disrupt railway services to draw attention to issues related to recruitment under Group D for the railways. The incident took place in the Chota Baghada area of Prayagraj.

Soon, videos of policemen purportedly entering rooms of students in a hostel went viral on social media, with the Congress as well as the Samajwadi Party tweeting about the incident. It. In the videos, the police are purportedly seen flogging students, breaking down their doors, and taking them out. In another video, cops were seen chasing the protesters and hitting them with batons.

Prayagraj ASP Dinesh Kumar Singh said that some boys who live in a lodge took to the streets in a large number on Wednesday demanding that recruitment be done in railways. They reached the railway track and tried to stop a train in protest. Singh said that though the train was not halted, the police are on the lookout for all those involved in the protest. He said strict action will be taken against them.

SP, Congress hit out at CM Yogi Adityanath govt

Condemning the crackdown on students seeking employment, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the UP Police of assaulting the students and vandalising their hostel.

“It is highly condemnable that police in Prayagraj are thrashing students and vandalizing their lodges and hostels. The administration should immediately stop this repressive action. The youth have every right to speak about employment and I am with them in this fight," she said in a tweet.

Sharing visuals of the incident where cops were seen baton-charging at the students, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, such "misbehavior with the students will lead to the historic downfall of the BJP."

"Violent attack by police on innocent students who raised their voice for their right to employment in Allahabad…shameful and deeply condemnable. The misbehavior with the students in the BJP government will lead to the historic downfall of the BJP. SP is with the struggling students!" he tweeted.

However, Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar said that police had received information that thousands of students had created a ruckus near Prayag Railway Station and blocked the rail track. There was also an apprehension of some miscreants setting the trains on fire, so the cops left for the spot with riot control equipment and dispersed the protesters, he said.

Some of them pelted stones at the policemen and hid in their hostel nearby. The police were trying to catch the culprits and some of them used unnecessary force which is visible in the video, he added.

Image: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh, PTI