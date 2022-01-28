Samajwadi Party's controversial candidate and former minister Mohammad Azam Khan was denied bail in a 2014 case on Thursday. A Special MP/MLA Court in Lucknow passed the order observing that Khan had published facts that could cause fear in the public, and incite a person or a community to disrupt peace in the society.

The Rampur MP, who is presently lodged in Sitapur jail over a number of cases, filed his nomination on Wednesday for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Polling is scheduled in Rampur in the second phase on February 14.

At present Azam Khan is Lok Sabha MP from Rampur parliamentary constituency and has represented the Rampur assembly seat nine times since 1980. Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima is the current MLA from the Rampur seat.

The Samajwadi Party leader has been lodged in Sitapur prison for the past 23 months with over 70 FIRs lodged against him in various police stations in Rampur. In most of the cases, he has obtained bail from the court.

Azam Khan's bail plea rejected

An FIR was lodged in February 2019 accusing Azam Khan of misusing his official letterhead and seal to damage the reputation of the BJP, the RSS, and Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi at the national and international level. The FIR was filed by the Hazratganj Police, based on the complaint of one Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi to the state minority commission. Though the incident occurred in 2014, the complainant claimed that a case could not be registered due to the 'pressure' of the SP government.

In his bail application, Azam Khan pleaded that the allegations were baseless and that he had already been in jail for two years. The court, however, denied bail to the MP.

There are as many as 77 criminal cases filed against the SP candidate, most of which pertain to sections 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 159 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 509 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 448 (house tress pass), 500 (defamation).

Azam Khan has also been booked for electoral malpractices, many of which were filed under Section 171 G (False statement in connection with an election).

(With inputs from agency)