'Jayant Chaudhary Destroying Grandfather's Name,' BJP Hits Out Over Remarks On Hema Malini

Jayant Chaudhary was earlier heard saying that he does not want to become Hema Malini and accused BJP of using sweet language to lure him into the party.

Condemning the remarks passed by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Hema Malini, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri said 'this is a childish statement'. According to the RLD leader, BJP leaders told him and his colleague to join the party as they will 'make them Hema Malini' however saffron party leader Bidhuri denied the approach 'on that level' ahead of Uttar Pradesh Election. Ramesh Bidhuri admitted that Jayant Chaudhary was approached to join the 'nationalist party' but he 'crossed the limit'. 

BJP condemns RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary

"The remark is condemnable. How can he compare something from Hema Malini? Hema Malini is a senior leader. He belongs to a good family. We never approached Jayant Chaudhary at this level, this is a childish statement. We have requested him to be with the nationalist party but he crossed his way. We condemn his statement," said BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri to Republic on Jayant Chaudhary. 

BJP says 'Jayant Chaudhary destroying his grandfather's name'

Jayant Chaudhary's comments on Hema Malini

During a public rally in Mathura, the RLD leader made sexist remarks while claiming that Amit Shah told one of his party colleagues (Yogesh) to join Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and they will be made Hema Malini. The crowd present at the political scene along with party leaders laughed out loud at the remarks.

It didn't stop there as the RLD leader further said that 'we don't want to become Hema Malini'. In his attempt to criticise BJP, the Samajwadi Part ally passed the sexist remarks and further added 'they are using sweet language to allure us'. 

"There is a section that should think that it is their govt. Today there are using sweet language for me. Yogesh was just saying, Amit Shah told him to join his party and they will make you Hema Malini and they are making various comments on me too. It is not love or affection and I'm asking what will they get by keeping me happy. I don't want to become Hema Malini. What are you going to do for the public? What did you do for the families of the 700 farmers? Why is Teni (Ajay Mishra) still a minister? They get up every morning and start spreading hatred, nothing else," said Jayant Chaudhary.

