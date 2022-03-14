Jayant Chaudhary Dissolves All RLD Units In Uttar Pradesh After 2022 Poll Drubbing

In a dramatic move, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday, dissolved all RLD units in Uttar Pradesh in the state, district and frontal organisation after the party's poll loss. RLD which had allied with SP won only 8 of the 33 seats it contested in the 2022 polls. As per EC, RLD won Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Purqazi, Meerapur, Siwalkhas, Chhaprauli

Jayant Chaudhary dissolves all RLD units in UP

"According to the instructions of National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Chaudhary Jayant Singh ji, the state, regional and district and all frontal organizations of Rashtriya Lok Dal Uttar Pradesh are dissolved with immediate effect," tweeted RLD. The Jat-based party amassed 2.85% of the votes and 29 of the 33 seats it contested polled in the first phase - Western UP - where the farmers' revolt had peaked.

राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चौधरी जयंत सिंह जी के निर्देशानुसार राष्ट्रीय लोकदल उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रदेश, क्षेत्रीय और जिला व सभी फ्रंटल संगठनों को तत्काल प्रभाव से भंग किया जाता है। — Rashtriya Lok Dal (@RLDparty) March 14, 2022

RLD's poll battle

Backing the farmers' protest, Chaudhary had fiercely campaigned against the BJP, demanding the rollback of the Farm Laws - which was done in December. Tying up with Akhilesh Yadav's SP and addressing multiple joint poll rallies, Chaudhary slammed the BJP over its indifference to farmers' deaths due to protests. In response, BJP tried wooing Chaudhary to join the BJP post-polls, but to no avail.

Chaudhary retorted, "Invite those +700 farmer families which you have destroyed, not me. I am not a 50-paisa coin, won't flip". Curiously, Chaudhary did not cast his vote in Mathura in the first phase of polls as he was busy campaigning in Bijnor.

This is Jayant Chaudhary's debut poll as RLD chief after his father - Ajit Singh succumbed to COVID-19. RJD was decimated in 2014 when Ajit Singh lost his Baghpat seat and Jayant Chaudhary lost his Mathura seat - both to BJP. 2022 was a make-or-break election for the 43-year-old party chief, but failed to woo the Jat vote, who voted for BJP.

BJP sweeps UP

On Thursday, UP citizens awarded Yogi Adityanath an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM, breaking a 35-year jinx. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats, while SP won 123 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

Inspite of disgruntlement among Jat farmers in Western UP over 3 farm laws, sugarcane procurement dues, BJP has swept the region winning - Meerut, Bulandshahr, Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bijnor, Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Etawah, Auraiya and Farrukhabad. Moreover, BJP has also won Lakhimpur - which witnessed the mowing down of 4 farmers by Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish Mishra. In most of these seats, BJP has won in a sweeping majority - wresting away SP strongholds like Etawah, Mainpuri, Aligarh with slim margins. BJP has also won Hathras which witnessed the brutal gangrape.