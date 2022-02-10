Jayant Chaudhary Scoffs At BJP's 'concerns' Over Him Not Voting: 'Will Try After Campaign'

Amid the 'concerns' voiced by BJP, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday, said he will try to vote after completing his campaign in Bijnor. Sources stated that Chaudhary may be unable to cast his vote in Mathura which goes to polls today. Phase-1 polling for 58 seats in Uttar Pradesh is currently underway. Results for the 7-phase polls will be declared on March 10.

Jayant Chaudhary: 'Will try to cast vote'

Amid concerns of him not casting his vote, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said, "My vote is in Mathura. My wife has already voted, I will try to vote. He added, "I appeal to everyone to vote for change. Yogi is requesting that up should not become Kerala. Kerala is much ahead of up, it has 100% literacy. They (BJP) think of themselves are very powerful. But we are on the path of progress. People will vote in our favour".

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary issued an appeal to all voters to go and cast votes in favour of the SP-RLD alliance. Slamming Chaudhary several BJP leaders like Uma Bharti, Amit Malviya, Keshav Prasad Maurya questioned the message he was sending to voters by not casting his vote. Meanwhile, UP Minister Shrikant Sharma said, "It shows his faith in Democracy. His vote doesn't matter because everyone knows BJP will win the elections".

The BJP have been wooing Jayant Chaudhary with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan offering Chaudhary to join the BJP post-polls. However, that offer has been rejected by Chaudhary, who claimed, "Invite those +700 farmer families which you have destroyed, not me. I am not a 50-paisa coin, won't flip."

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "In such an environment, how can they think that anyone would join hands with them?". Chaudhary has held multiple joint poll rallies with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and has been given 100 seats to contest in the alliance. The farmers' alliance Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has refused to contest polls, but has thrown its support against BJP in all poll-bound states.

UP Phase-1 voting

As of 1 PM, voter turnout for Phase-1 Uttar Pradesh polls stood at 35.03%. The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The first phase covers the Jat-dominated belt of Western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre's three agri laws in the national capital. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal. In 2022, RLD has tied up with SP and is contesting on 100 seats across UP.