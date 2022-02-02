Jayant Chaudhary's Remarks On Hema Malini Shows Party In State Of Defeat: BJP Slams SP-RLD

Calling the statements of RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Hema Malini completely "unwelcoming", BJP MP from Noida Pankaj Singh on Wednesday said that such kind of remarks shows that they are already in the state of "disappointment and defeat". Singh's remarks came shortly after Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary sparked a row after dragging politician Hema Malini's name during a public rally and made sexist remarks on her.

"As an actor or as a Member of the Parliament, Hema Malini has worked with utmost dignity and success and is an inspiration for many. However, such kind of statements should not be made no matter how the situation is", he said while speaking to Republic.

Further in another reaction to Chaudhary's statements, women's rights activist Advaita Kala spoke to Republic and said that a young leader like him who should own a forward-thinking should not have such a "toxic masculinity". Lashing out at the RLD chief, she said, "Dragging a 70 plus-year-old woman into these by objectifying her is misogynistic and disgusting."

"Malini who has a successful film career as well as a political career and has won an election has a long history of achievements, which is something Jayant Chaudhary himself has not achieved so far", she added.

RLD chief invokes controversy after passing remarks on Hema Malini

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary during a public rally in Mathura dragged actress-turned-politician Hema Malini's name in a political statement saying that "we don't want to become Hema Malini". In his attempt to criticize the BJP, he claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah told one of his party colleagues to join BJP and they will be made Hema Malini.

Calling such offers "a sweet language to allure them", he said, "It is not love or affection and I'm asking what will they get by keeping me happy. I don't want to become Hema Malini. What are you going to do for the public? What did you do for the families of the 700 farmers? Why is Teni (Ajay Mishra) still a minister? They get up every morning and start spreading hatred, nothing else."

