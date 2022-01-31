Jayant Chaudhury's 'no Coin, Won't Flip' Irks Pradhan; 'Kid With Little Knowledge'

Following Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary's remarks in relation to his loyalty and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being unaware of his unchanged mind, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan alleged the former is a 'kid with little knowledge of the history'. Referring to Chaudhary's father, late Ajit Singh, Pradhan said, "he has forgotten how many times his father changed sides'. Notably, Singh was also the BJP's Uttar Pradesh elections in charge.

Pradhan's remark comes to the fore as the RLD leader had snubbed any forthcoming association with the BJP after Home Minister Amit Shah said that his party's doors are always open for the RLD. Chaudhary had asserted that he is 'not a coin' and he 'won't flip'.

Agra | He's a child,came to arena just now. His father changed parties many times.Whose ally were they when he won 1st time?Didn't know he has weak knowledge of history.Children should be forgiven: Union Min D Pradhan on RLD's Jayant Chaudhary's 'not a coin that I'll flip' remark pic.twitter.com/bYUqbOaF0c — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 31, 2022

Referring to PM Modi's radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', Pradhan said the people of Uttar Pradesh are well aware of the development in the state in the past five years under CM Yogi Adityanath-led government. The BJP regime has put the goons behind the bars and women are safer than ever too, Pradhan told PTI.

"Not a coin, won't flip": RLD's Jayant Chaudhary on changing sides & joining hands with BJP

Upon being asked about his apparent dissatisfaction among the Jat community over the BJP, Pradhan said, "We visit every community, The state president was taking blessings from the poor elderly by sitting on the ground. The national president of the BJP and the chief minister have been campaigning door to door."

Chaudhary, the grandson of former PM Charan Singh, has allied with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election.

Retaliating to Shah's indication to welcome, Chaudhary had said, "Invite those +700 farmer families which you have destroyed, not me. Not a coin, won't flip."

Denying the possibility of a post-poll alliance with BJP, Chaudhary said that the BJP did nothing for farmers and the police force was used against students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "In such an environment, how can they think that anyone would join hands with them?"

UP Polls 2022

Polling to elect 403 members for the Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.