'JDU-BJP Alliance Sealed For UP Elections': Upendra Kushwaha Reveals Seat-share Target

UP election dates are yet to be announced, but the BJP and JDU have sealed an alliance. JDU Parliamentary board chairman and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, while speaking to Republic TV, confirmed that BJP and JDU will contest in alliance in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The number of seats the BJP will spare for the JDU is not yet final.

Upendra Kushwaha went on to say that "JDU will contest UP elections in alliance with BJP. The number of seats has not been decided as yet. Both the parties will contest together. The number of seats the JDU will contest has not been decided but, at least we want 13 -14 MLAs to win in UP and for that, we will have to contest more than triple the seats so that we get the status of the national party."

The JDU has been working in UP for quite some time to make its presence felt and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has entrusted Union Steel Minister RCP Singh with the task of sealing the seat-sharing deal.

A BJP leader on condition of anonymity said that "although the call for seat sharing in UP has to be taken by the party's top brass, but in principle, we have decided to have an alliance with the JDU for UP Elections ."

The dates for the UP elections are expected to be announced soon, but the alliance with BJP in UP is a shot in the arm for JDU. JDU is most likely to get a few seats in the eastern UP belt, but its demand of 35-40 seats may not go down well with the BJP.

The ties between JDU and BJP may irk the Apna Dal Chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel as her party has a strong presence in eastern UP.

Anupriya Patel also belongs to the Kurmi community like Nitish Kumar. But by stitching an alliance with Nitish Kumar, is the BJP trying to checkmate Anupriya Patel?