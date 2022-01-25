Jharkhand MLAs Happy With RPN Singh's Exit; 'colluded With BJP To Overthrow Cong-JMM Govt'

Even as senior leader RPN Singh's entry into the BJP comes as a massive jolt to the Congress, sources have informed Republic TV that the grand old party's Jharkhand MLAs are happy with his exit.

For more than a year, RPN Singh, who served as the AICC Jharkhand in-charge, was trying to overthrow the Congress-JMM government in the state by colluding with the BJP, the MLAs alleged. The party leadership was also constantly warned about this. Every true Congressman of Jharkhand is happy with his going to BJP, sources claimed.

RPN Singh joined BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anurag Thakur, the saffron party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. A few hours earlier, he had resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party even after being named as the Congress' 'star campaigner' for the first phase of the upcoming UP Elections.

RPN Singh lauds PM Modi, UP's 'double-engine government'

While addressing a press conference post his induction, RPN Singh asserted that the entire country was hailing the contributions of PM Modi who linked our ancient heritage to the 21st century. "I was in a party for 32 years with honesty. But the party in which I spent so many years is not the same party in which I commenced my journey. The ideology is also not there," he said.

Lauding the achievements of the 'double engine' government in UP, he opined, "When there is progress in Uttar Pradesh, there will be progress in the country. In the last 7 years, the people of Uttar Pradesh has seen the implementation of big schemes of the PM". He also hailed the improved law and order situation in UP during the tenure of the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

#WATCH | RPN Singh responds to speculations of his wife Sonia Singh and him contesting the #UttarPradeshElections2022; says, "I am the only one in politics. I will definitely do what the party asks me to."



He quit the Congress party and joined BJP today. pic.twitter.com/ROTrPOyrkX — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Speculation is rife that Singh might be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming UP Elections from Padrauna - a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009, or Kushinagar. UP will go to the polls in 7 phases from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.