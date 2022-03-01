JP Nadda Lambasts Akhilesh Over COVID-19 Vaccine; 'UP Will Give Him Final Dose In Phase 6'

Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and their Chief Minister candidate Akhilesh Yadav over his comment on the Indian vaccine when it was made available for the public. The BJP national president made a comment while addressing a rally in Kushinagar ahead of phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh elections. The BJP chief posed a rhetorical question to the gathering asking as to whether they remember the comments of the SP supremo. JP Nadda alleged that Akhilesh Yadav tried to stop people from taking vaccines, but the SP chief himself took the vaccine without letting anyone know.

JP Nadda continuing his series of attacks, said that Akhilesh created vaccine hesitation by calling it 'Modi tika' and 'BJP ka tika'. The BJP national president further said that on March 3, which is the day of phase 6 of the UP elections, people of Kushinagar will give him the "final dose'.

"Do you remember that Akhilesh had said don't get vaccinated? He had said the vaccine would cause problems. Then he silently went for vaccination. He used to call it 'Modi tika' & 'BJP ka tika'...On March 3 people will give him a final dose," said JP Nadda.

JP Nadda rally in Maharajganj

Earlier today, March 1, while addressing a rally in UP's Maharajganj district, JP Nadda called out Akhilesh Yadav as protector of terrorists as he accused the SP chief of giving protection to terrorists during his tenure. Lauding his party's incumbent government, the BJP chief stated that the people of Uttar Pradesh and especially women were given a dignified life in UP after the government provided LPG cylinders for free.

"SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has always given protection to terrorists... BJP has done the work of providing 24 hours electricity to people in the country. We provided a dignified life to women by distributing free LPG cylinders," BJP Chief JP Nadda Said

Uttar Pradesh elections

Voting for the fifth phase in the Uttar Pradesh election concluded yesterday. The voter turnout in 61 constituencies of 12 districts was recorded to be 53.98% in phase 5 of the UP election. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Image: PTI, ANI