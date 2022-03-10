JP Nadda Lauds BJP's Poll Victory In 4 States; 'PM Has Changed Culture Of Indian Politics'

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a second term in the state of Uttar Pradesh and winning the other three states of Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand, party national president JP Nadda on Thursday, March 10, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the remarkable victory in the four states. He also took an indirect dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that those who used to create an atmosphere of fear in UP are now scared themselves.

Addressing a large number of rejoicing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, JP Nadda said, "Today the results of the elections have come unilaterally in favour of the BJP; you all have come in such large numbers. On behalf of crores of BJP workers, I welcome and congratulate the Prime Minister. The election results have put a stamp on the schemes launched by PM Modi. People have continuously voted for BJP. Since 2014 people are blessing the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is the first time that a Chief Minister came to power again in UP. We're making a hat-trick in Goa."

"In Uttarakhand, since the state was formed, governments have changed every election. However, this time, for the first time in the state's history, the state has voted for us to continue. In Manipur, we're set to form a government with a clear majority, and in Goa, we will form the govt the third time running. In Assam, we've won in 77 boards out of 80 in the municipal elections, results of which were announced yesterday," he added.

'PM has changed the culture of Indian politics': JP Nadda

Stating that the poor people of the country share a chemistry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda further said, "Elections is not just arithmetic, it is chemistry. The poor and needy people, the women, the youth, the backward classes of India are all strengthening their chemistry with PM Modi. When an ordinary person is empowered through public welfare schemes, that ordinary person presses the button on the lotus symbol in the election. Prime Minister has changed the culture of politics of India. Now elections are fought on the basis of report card politics."

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have given a lot of blessings. We are moving towards a two-thirds majority. Those who used to create an atmosphere of fear there, are themselves afraid today. We also thank Yogi ji for this," he added.