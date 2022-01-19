Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Polls, the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday. The meeting was held in order to finalise the names of the candidates of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa assembly elections. The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting began at 11:30 am and concluded at around 4:30 pm.

'Once again in U.P, NDA to cross 300': JP Nadda

Minutes after the 5-hour long meeting concluded, BJP National President JP Nadda took to Twitter and expressed his confidence that once again the Saffron party will retain power in Uttar Pradesh and the NDA alliance will cross the mark of 300 seats. In the upcoming U.P polls, BJP, Apna Dal, and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats, informed Nadda.

उत्तर प्रदेश में फिर एक बार, NDA 300 पार… pic.twitter.com/jkIQCDNzyX — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2022

Along with JP Nadda, the meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan, U.P CM Yogi Adityanth, Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad.

UP elections 2022: BJP candidates' list for Phase 1 & 2 released

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the BJP released its candidate list for Phase 1 & 2 of the high stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The first list of 105 candidates also includes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM KP Maurya. The saffron party has fielded CM Yogi Adityanath from his bastion - Gorakhpur while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight from the Sirathu seat in Prayagraj. The list was released during a press conference by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The candidate list includes 57/58 seats in the first phase and 48/55 seats in the second phase of the upcoming elections starting February 10. Of the total 107 seats, 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets again while 21 new candidates have been fielded in the UP elections.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10. While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and Nishad party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll projections for Uttar Pradesh

The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led BJP+ is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9, and others 0-4 seats.

(IMAGE: @JPNADDA-TWITTER)