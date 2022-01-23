JP Nadda Says 'Netaji's Dream Of New India Being Realised Under Leadership Of PM Modi'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday attended a special Micro Donation campaign through video conferencing, organized by BJP Yuva Morcha. He welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, stating that the PM is fulfilling Netaji's dream of a 'New India.' He further said that the hard work and courage with which Yuva Morcha has served the people during the COVID-19 pandemic period in the last two years is a true tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Addressing Virtual Rally for “Micro Donations”. https://t.co/NmZitRtFWS — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 23, 2022

'Netaji's dream of New India is coming true under the leadership of Modi ji': JP Nadda

While addressing the virtual event, the BJP National President said, "The New India which Netaji had dreamt of, is now being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister has decided to install a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. He is welcomed."

Launch of a special campaign of Micro Donations

JP Nadda also said that a special campaign of the micro donation was launched from the birthday of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, i.e. December 25. He said that this campaign is going to run till the death anniversary of the party's ideological founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, which is on February 11 2022.

PM Modi unveils Netaji's hologram statue at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a hologram statue of the fiery patriot Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. The 28-feet tall 3D 'hologram' was inaugurated against the backdrop of the immortal Indian National Army (INA) or Azad Hind Fauj's marching song 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa'.

"On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the brave son of Mother India, on behalf of the whole country, I bow to him. This day is historic. This period is also historical. This place is also historical. Netaji gave us the confidence of a free and sovereign India. With great valour, he told the Britishers that I won't beg for freedom, I will take it. Soon in place of this hologram, a granite statue will be placed. This statue will tell the coming generation about their national duties," said PM Modi after inaugurating the statue.

Image: ANI/Twitter