JP Nadda Slams Opposition's 'limited Vision'; Explains Difference Between BJP And Others

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday stated that the opposition political parties had limited vision towards the development of the country. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, JP Nadda said there were political parties that focused on the welfare of their family and not about the vulnerable population of India.

BJP President said, "Opposition never cared for nation's development, they only cared for their families' development; they have limited vision... today, no poor person has any shortage of food with PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. This is the difference between BJP & them".

Further attacking Akhilesh Yadav-led previous government, he stated, "Remember the Muzaffarnagar riots? Even Supre Court condemned & said that they were a result of Akhilesh govt's failure & that the arrangements for compensation were such that only one category of the religious community could benefit".

Nadda said under the Yogi Aditynath government, the mafia rule is eliminated. Speaking of Union Budget 2022, Nadda informed that with an expenditure of Rs 20,000 crore, the road of 25,000 km will be built in a year. He added that for the construction of houses for the poor, a provision of Rs 48,000 crore had been provided.

Earlier, BJP's JP Nadda had said that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman fulfilled the expectations and aspirations of all sections of society including small & big industrialists. JP Nadda hailed the Union Budget and said it is a blueprint for the country's next 25 years.

UP Elections

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(With ANI inputs)