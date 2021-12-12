JP Nadda Takes Dig At Opposition In Uttar Pradesh; 'they Don't Have Neta, Neeti & Neeyat'

In an attack on opposition parties particularly Samajwadi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday, December 12, stated that the features like 'neta, neeti and neeyat' meaning leader, policy, and intention doesn't hold good for the opposition political parties. Addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh, Nadda alleged that all parties in India promote 'dynastic politics, casteism, and religions division'.

The BJP President said, "Vipakshi dalon ke pas an neta hai, an neeti hai aur neeyat to hai hi nahi". This means the opposition parties do not have a leader nor policy and no intention.

Nadda added that only BJP works for the welfare of people. And that the party is in power to not sit and rule but to channelize the power in strengthening the country.

'Samajwadi Party, a threat to India'

According to the BJP President, political parties like the Samajwadi Party are a threat to India. He added that opposition parties only speak of 'Jinnah-Jinaah' while BJP focuses on all over the development of the country. JP Nadda said, "Hum gaana ki baat karte hai who 'Jinnah' ki baat karti hai". His statement means BJP discusses sugarcane's price but the opposition talk about 'Jinnah'.

He then hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath for the construction of the Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

JP Nadda said, 'If Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party had been in power today, construction of Ram Mandir would not be possible".

He added that the Yogi government paid Rs 11,000 crore to sugarcane farmers that were pending to be paid by the SP since they were in power in the state.

While earlier on December 7, PM Modi at a rally in Gorakhpur had stated "Today, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows very well that those with red caps have been concerned with the red beacon, not with your miseries. Red caps people need power, for scams, to fill their coffers, for illegal occupations, and to give free hand to the mafia".

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. Other than Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, BSP will be contesting elections in Punjab with the Shiromani Akali Dal. Earlier during the 2017 UP Assembly elections, BSP had won 19 seats out of 403 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI